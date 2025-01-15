Thursday, January 16, 2025
Learn About Sharks That Glow In the Dark At the GO Diving Show

John Liang
By John Liang

Underwater fluorescence (AdobeStock)
Underwater fluorescence (AdobeStock)

If you’ll be in the UK in early March and want to learn about a particular shark off the British coast that glows in the dark, you might want to check out the GO Diving Show.

Lloyd Rees-Jones, a seasoned diver who for nearly two decades has frequented certain shore diving spots off the Welsh coast of Pembrokeshire, will talk about ultraviolet night diving.

Rees-Jones will highlight the habits of coastal underwater species that come out to play at night, and the benefits that ultraviolet night diving can produce.

The GO Diving Show will take place on March 1-2, 2025 at the NAEC Stoneleigh, and in addition to Rees-Jones will feature adventurer, author and television host Steve Backshall as well as DEEP Head of Scientific Research Dawn Karnagis and others.

Early Bird 2-for-1 tickets are available until January 31st, and can be procured at godivingshow.com.

Source: divernet.com
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

