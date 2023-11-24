Friday, November 24, 2023
Leslie Leaney Inducted Into The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands
Leslie Leaney, the co-founder of the Historical Diving Society USA, has been inducted into  the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF).

The ceremony took place during the 2023 induction ceremony in Grand Cayman.

The award is to recognize 19 years of hard work and excellent service to the ISDHF. During that time, Leaney held the post of director and was the organization’s first executive director. She was also the ISDHF Museum’s first curator and director of acquisitions. Leany received her award from ISDHF Director Suzy Soto.

Commenting on the award, Leaney stated:

“I am grateful to the ISDHF Board of Directors for this kind recognition of my service, and particularly for their support in establishing the museum program and acquiring its artifacts. Part of the goal was to acquire and display artefacts relevant to the international foundation of scuba diving. With items connected to Rouquayrol, Denayrouze, Boutan, Oghushi, Decima Mas, Hans & Lotte Hass, Cousteau, Schaefer, Messinger, Ron & Valerie Taylor, Lloyd Bridges and others, a very strong foundation has been laid. Everyone involved should be very proud.”

While former ISDHF Director and fellow Inductee Tom Ingram added:

“I joined the Board with Leslie and Carl Roessler in 2003 when the Hall represented eight countries. It now represents inductees from 32 countries, a strong testament to Leslie’s thorough research and international industry connections. He is the institutional memory of the Hall, the heart and soul of this institution, and the primary reason it has been successful. Through Leslie’s work, the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame is the foremost organization of its kind.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

