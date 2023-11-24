Leslie Leaney Inducted Into The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame

Leslie Leaney, the co-founder of the Historical Diving Society USA, has been inducted into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF).

The ceremony took place during the 2023 induction ceremony in Grand Cayman.

The award is to recognize 19 years of hard work and excellent service to the ISDHF. During that time, Leaney held the post of director and was the organization’s first executive director. She was also the ISDHF Museum’s first curator and director of acquisitions. Leany received her award from ISDHF Director Suzy Soto.

Commenting on the award, Leaney stated:

“I am grateful to the ISDHF Board of Directors for this kind recognition of my service, and particularly for their support in establishing the museum program and acquiring its artifacts. Part of the goal was to acquire and display artefacts relevant to the international foundation of scuba diving. With items connected to Rouquayrol, Denayrouze, Boutan, Oghushi, Decima Mas, Hans & Lotte Hass, Cousteau, Schaefer, Messinger, Ron & Valerie Taylor, Lloyd Bridges and others, a very strong foundation has been laid. Everyone involved should be very proud.”

While former ISDHF Director and fellow Inductee Tom Ingram added:

“I joined the Board with Leslie and Carl Roessler in 2003 when the Hall represented eight countries. It now represents inductees from 32 countries, a strong testament to Leslie’s thorough research and international industry connections. He is the institutional memory of the Hall, the heart and soul of this institution, and the primary reason it has been successful. Through Leslie’s work, the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame is the foremost organization of its kind.”