Mares Announces The Launch of A New Series of EOS Dive Lights

Mares has announced the launch of the newly revised EOS dive lights.

The new editions are designed to provide maximum illumination in a compact, efficient form. The new lights are user-friendly with an intuitive interface and cutting-edge technology.

The new lineup of EOS dive lights is as follows:

EOS 20LRZ: Powerful yet versatile

The new EOS 20LRZ offers the perfect combination of power and versatility. Features of the EOS 20LRZ include:

Offer three cutting edge features LED lighting, rechargeable batteries, and zoomable light beams (LRZ)

Adjustable Beam Angle allowing you to easily switch from a focused 12-degree spotlight to a broad 75-degree floodlight.

Multifunctional On/Off Switch: Includes an electronic lock system to prevent accidental activation.

Color-Coded Battery Indicator: Provides real-time charge monitoring for convenience and safety.

Made from anodized aluminum for both robustness and durability.

EOS 25LR Laser: Power in a Compact form

The new EOS 25LR Laser provides a huge amount of power in a compact design. Features of the EOS 25LR Laser include:

Powerful Light Output of 2500 lumens (CREE LED).

Multifunctional switch that features four modes, including a laser pointer and electronic lockout for safety.

Long burn time of 75 minutes.

User rechargeable via USB charging

Adjustable wrist strap and tube handle for improved ergonomics.

Includes a Padded, zippered case for safe storage between dives.

EOS 10LR: Small with Ample Power

The new EOS 10LR offers ample power in a compact design. Features of the EOS 10LR include:

The most compact dive light Mares produces.

Powerful with up to 1000 lumens at full power.

Small and highly portable.

Four selectable light functions: full power, ~40% power, flashing, and off.

Robust and durable, made from burnished, anodized aluminum.

A burn time of up to 90 minutes.

EOS Strobe: Safety and Versatility in One

The new EOS Strobe is the perfect safety tool. Features of the EOS Strobe include:

A depth rating of up to 120 meters/393 feet.

Provides a massive 450 lumens of 360° high-visibility light.

Long-term burn time with up to 25 hours of continuous use.

Robust and durable, made from anodized aluminum.

