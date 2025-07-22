Mares Announces The Launch of A New Series of EOS Dive Lights

Mares has announced the launch of the newly revised EOS dive lights.
The new editions are designed to provide maximum illumination in a compact, efficient form. The new lights are user-friendly with an intuitive interface and cutting-edge technology.
The new lineup of EOS dive lights is as follows:
EOS 20LRZ: Powerful yet versatile
The new EOS 20LRZ offers the perfect combination of power and versatility. Features of the EOS 20LRZ include:
- Offer three cutting edge features LED lighting, rechargeable batteries, and zoomable light beams (LRZ)
- Adjustable Beam Angle allowing you to easily switch from a focused 12-degree spotlight to a broad 75-degree floodlight.
- Multifunctional On/Off Switch: Includes an electronic lock system to prevent accidental activation.
- Color-Coded Battery Indicator: Provides real-time charge monitoring for convenience and safety.
- Made from anodized aluminum for both robustness and durability.
EOS 25LR Laser: Power in a Compact form
The new EOS 25LR Laser provides a huge amount of power in a compact design. Features of the EOS 25LR Laser include:
- Powerful Light Output of 2500 lumens (CREE LED).
- Multifunctional switch that features four modes, including a laser pointer and electronic lockout for safety.
- Long burn time of 75 minutes.
- User rechargeable via USB charging
- Adjustable wrist strap and tube handle for improved ergonomics.
- Includes a Padded, zippered case for safe storage between dives.
EOS 10LR: Small with Ample Power
The new EOS 10LR offers ample power in a compact design. Features of the EOS 10LR include:
- The most compact dive light Mares produces.
- Powerful with up to 1000 lumens at full power.
- Small and highly portable.
- Four selectable light functions: full power, ~40% power, flashing, and off.
- Robust and durable, made from burnished, anodized aluminum.
- A burn time of up to 90 minutes.
EOS Strobe: Safety and Versatility in One
The new EOS Strobe is the perfect safety tool. Features of the EOS Strobe include:
- A depth rating of up to 120 meters/393 feet.
- Provides a massive 450 lumens of 360° high-visibility light.
- Long-term burn time with up to 25 hours of continuous use.
- Robust and durable, made from anodized aluminum.
You can find out more information here.