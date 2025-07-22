Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Mares Announces The Launch of A New Series of EOS Dive Lights

By Sam Helmy

Mares EOS dive light series
Mares EOS dive light series

Mares has announced the launch of the newly revised EOS dive lights.

The new editions are designed to provide maximum illumination in a compact, efficient form. The new lights are user-friendly with an intuitive interface and cutting-edge technology.

The new lineup of EOS dive lights is as follows:

EOS 20LRZ: Powerful yet versatile

The new EOS 20LRZ offers the perfect combination of power and versatility. Features of the EOS 20LRZ include:

  • Offer three cutting edge features LED lighting, rechargeable batteries, and zoomable light beams (LRZ)
  • Adjustable Beam Angle allowing you to easily switch from a focused 12-degree spotlight to a broad 75-degree floodlight.
  • Multifunctional On/Off Switch: Includes an electronic lock system to prevent accidental activation.
  • Color-Coded Battery Indicator: Provides real-time charge monitoring for convenience and safety.
  • Made from anodized aluminum for both robustness and durability.

EOS 25LR Laser: Power in a Compact form

The new EOS 25LR Laser provides a huge amount of power in a compact design. Features of the EOS 25LR Laser include:

  • Powerful Light Output of 2500 lumens (CREE LED).
  • Multifunctional switch that features four modes, including a laser pointer and electronic lockout for safety.
  • Long burn time of 75 minutes.
  • User rechargeable via USB charging
  • Adjustable wrist strap and tube handle for improved ergonomics.
  • Includes a Padded, zippered case for safe storage between dives.

EOS 10LR: Small with Ample Power

The new EOS 10LR offers ample power in a compact design. Features of the EOS 10LR include:

  • The most compact dive light Mares produces.
  • Powerful with up to 1000 lumens at full power.
  • Small and highly portable.
  • Four selectable light functions: full power, ~40% power, flashing, and off.
  • Robust and durable, made from burnished, anodized aluminum.
  • A burn time of up to 90 minutes.

EOS Strobe: Safety and Versatility in One

The new EOS Strobe is the perfect safety tool. Features of the EOS Strobe include:

  • A depth rating of up to 120 meters/393 feet.
  • Provides a massive 450 lumens of 360° high-visibility light.
  • Long-term burn time with up to 25 hours of continuous use.
  • Robust and durable, made from anodized aluminum.

You can find out more information here.

Source
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

