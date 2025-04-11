Mares Unveils New Freediving Mode in the Latest Sirius Dive Computer Update

The folks at Mares have unveiled a major upgrade to the Sirius Dive Computer: the addition of a Freediving Mode.

This new feature introduces powerful capabilities tailored specifically for freedivers, transforming the Sirius into an even more versatile and essential tool for every type of underwater explorer.

Key features of the new Freediving Mode include:

Customizable Alarms: Set depth and time alerts to enhance safety and performance.

Set depth and time alerts to enhance safety and performance. Surface Interval Tracking: Optimize recovery times between dives with real-time surface interval monitoring.

Optimize recovery times between dives with real-time surface interval monitoring. Real-Time Depth and Ascent Rate Display: Keep track of your dive progress with enhanced accuracy.

Keep track of your dive progress with enhanced accuracy. Logbook for Freediving Sessions: Record, review and analyze your dives with detailed session data, and quickly recall your longest dive and deepest achieved depth.

The Sirius can now provide a seamless transition between Scuba, Nitrox, Trimix and Freediving modes, making it the perfect companion for multi-discipline divers.

For more guidance on using the new Freediving Mode, updated Sirius manuals are available in the downloads section of the company’s website at mares.com.