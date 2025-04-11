Friday, April 11, 2025
Freediving

Mares Unveils New Freediving Mode in the Latest Sirius Dive Computer Update

John Liang
John Liang

The folks at Mares have unveiled a major upgrade to the Sirius Dive Computer: the addition of a Freediving Mode.

This new feature introduces powerful capabilities tailored specifically for freedivers, transforming the Sirius into an even more versatile and essential tool for every type of underwater explorer.

Key features of the new Freediving Mode include:

  • Customizable Alarms: Set depth and time alerts to enhance safety and performance.
  • Surface Interval Tracking: Optimize recovery times between dives with real-time surface interval monitoring.
  • Real-Time Depth and Ascent Rate Display: Keep track of your dive progress with enhanced accuracy.
  • Logbook for Freediving Sessions: Record, review and analyze your dives with detailed session data, and quickly recall your longest dive and deepest achieved depth.

The Sirius can now provide a seamless transition between Scuba, Nitrox, Trimix and Freediving modes, making it the perfect companion for multi-discipline divers.

For more guidance on using the new Freediving Mode, updated Sirius manuals are available in the downloads section of the company’s website at mares.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

