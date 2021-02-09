Mehgan Heaney-Grier’s ‘Imperfect Conservationist’ Web Series Debuts This Week

Freediver Mehgan Heaney-Grier is launching a new web series called “The Imperfect Conservationist” this week.

According to Mehgan:

“I created The Imperfect Conservationist to bring you a weekly dose of what I like to call ‘Conservation Empowerment’ — an understanding of how and what you can do to make a positive impact on the world around you, right now.

“Living more sustainably does NOT mean you have to do it all, or do it perfectly. In fact, exactly the opposite is true! Join me for a new episode each week and learn how you can easily bake bite-sized, yet impactful conservation action into your busy day-to-day life.”

“The Imperfect Conservationist” premieres on Thursday, February 11th, 2021, with new episodes following each Thursday.

For more info about the web series, go to Mehgan’s website at MehganHeaneyGrier.com or check out her intro video below.