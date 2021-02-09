Tuesday, February 9, 2021
OceanFreediving

Mehgan Heaney-Grier’s ‘Imperfect Conservationist’ Web Series Debuts This Week

Mehgan Heaney-Grier's 'Imperfect Conservationist' Web Series Debuts This Week 1
By John Liang

-

Mehgan Heaney-Grier: The Imperfect Conservationist
Mehgan Heaney-Grier: The Imperfect Conservationist

Freediver Mehgan Heaney-Grier is launching a new web series called “The Imperfect Conservationist” this week.

According to Mehgan:

“I created The Imperfect Conservationist to bring you a weekly dose of what I like to call ‘Conservation Empowerment’ — an understanding of how and what you can do to make a positive impact on the world around you, right now.

“Living more sustainably does NOT mean you have to do it all, or do it perfectly. In fact, exactly the opposite is true! Join me for a new episode each week and learn how you can easily bake bite-sized, yet impactful conservation action into your busy day-to-day life.”

“The Imperfect Conservationist” premieres on Thursday, February 11th, 2021, with new episodes following each Thursday.

For more info about the web series, go to Mehgan’s website at MehganHeaneyGrier.com or check out her intro video below.

Mehgan Heaney-Grier's 'Imperfect Conservationist' Web Series Debuts This Week 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

Oceana Poll Shows Americans Are Against Illegal Fishing and Seafood Fraud

Sam Helmy -
An Oceana poll has found that most Americans back ending illegal fishing and the eradication of seafood fraud.
Read more
Ocean

Watch A Blue Whale Try To Feed In Heavy Shipping Traffic

John Liang -
Scientists have been able to track at least one blue whale as it swims amid heavy ship traffic in the Gulf of Ancud off Chile.
Read more
Ocean

Fourth Element Seeks Digital Marketing Assistant

John Liang -
If you're a creative marketer looking for your next cool job, the folks at Fourth Element might have just the thing.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,645FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US