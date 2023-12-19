Michele and Howard Hall Among Honorees For 2024 Beneath The Sea Awards

Organizers of the Beneath the Sea show have announced the people who will be honored at the 2024 show.

Underwater filmmakers Michele and Howard Hall will take home the “Legends of the Sea” award.

Deep diver Richie Kohler will be awarded the “Diving Pioneer” honor.

Underwater photographer Becky Kagan Schott will be bestowed the “Diver of the Year in Arts” award.

Marine Imaging Technologies Founder Evan Kovacs will take home the “Diver of the Year in Science” award.

James Sears will be honored with the “Diver of the Year in Service” award.