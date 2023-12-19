Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Scuba Diving

Michele and Howard Hall Among Honorees For 2024 Beneath The Sea Awards

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Filmmakers Howard and Michele Hall, Jonathan Bird and Zach Peterson Photo Credit: MacGillivray Freeman Films/Michele Hall
Filmmakers Howard and Michele Hall, Jonathan Bird and Zach Peterson Photo Credit: MacGillivray Freeman Films/Michele Hall

Organizers of the Beneath the Sea show have announced the people who will be honored at the 2024 show.

Underwater filmmakers Michele and Howard Hall will take home the “Legends of the Sea” award.

Deep diver Richie Kohler will be awarded the “Diving Pioneer” honor.

Underwater photographer Becky Kagan Schott will be bestowed the “Diver of the Year in Arts” award.

Marine Imaging Technologies Founder Evan Kovacs will take home the “Diver of the Year in Science” award.

James Sears will be honored with the “Diver of the Year in Service” award.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,464FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
11,000FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US