Tuesday, October 20, 2020
National Parks and NOAA Marine Debris Team Up

By Sam Helmy

Plastic foam debris removed from the shoreline of Bering Land Bridge National Preserve in Alaska (Credit: Dev Dharm Khalsa/NPS).
The NOAA Marine Debris Program (MDP) and the National Parks Service Team recently announced a partnership.

The goal of the partnership is to improve the outreach of the Marine Debris Program by tapping into the millions of visitors to national parks.

The collaboration will see the MDP install educational and outreach exhibits at the various coastal national parks around the country. The installations will help raise awareness about the issue of debris in our ocean and the terrible impact they have on life in the oceanic ecosystem.

The collaboration will also help both agencies achieve targets set out in the 2018 Save Our Seas Act.

NOAA hopes with over 327 million visits in 2019 to the National Park system, a real impact towards protecting the oceans can be made if the marine debris program can reach even a small fraction of that number.

Check out the NOAA website for more info.

