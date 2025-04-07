NAUI Relaunches Lifetime Membership Options

NAUI has announced the return of its Lifetime Membership.

The move comes on the heels of the success of the NAUI Lifetime Membership in 2020, which attracted 560 people, who are now enjoying the benefits of NAUI membership for a one-time payment.

This year, the offer is not open-ended and is only available through December 31st, 2025. The offer allows NAUI members to secure all membership privileges and benefits at a fixed price for the rest of their lives.

The new NAUI Lifetime Membership is priced as follows:

Tier 1 , aged 18 to 30, $4,500 (~€4,104) – or two payments of $2,500 (~€2,287) spaced by 12 years.

, aged 18 to 30, $4,500 (~€4,104) – or two payments of $2,500 (~€2,287) spaced by 12 years. Tier 2 , aged 31-40, $4,000 (~€3,659).

, aged 31-40, $4,000 (~€3,659). Tier 3 , aged 41-50, $3,000 (~€2,744).

, aged 41-50, $3,000 (~€2,744). Tier 4 , aged 51-60, $2,000 (~€1,830).

, aged 51-60, $2,000 (~€1,830). Tier 5, aged 61 plus, $1,000 (~€915).

NAUI is planning to offer lifetime membership to every new NAUI member. Effective January 1st, 2026, all new NAUI members will receive the opportunity to become lifetime members at the end of their first enrolment year. The price to pay will depend on the membership dues at the time of their first year.

Opting to renew your NAUI lifetime membership could not be easier. Simply log in to the NAUI Core website, head over to the Renew Now section, and then download the 2025 membership form. Fill out the form and then email it to NAUI, and you are set towards your lifetime membership renewal.

One thing to keep in mind is that, as of January 1, 2026, new NAUI members will be offered a lifetime membership opportunity. Therefore, the opportunity for current and existing members may not be returning for quite some time.