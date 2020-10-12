Monday, October 12, 2020
Diving Travel

Nautilus Dive Adventures Adds San Ignacio Lagoon Itineraries

By Sam Helmy

Nautilus Liveaboards has announced it is adding itineraries to San Ignacio Lagoon this winter.

During the trips, you can now experience the majesty of the migrating gray whales that come to the lagoons of Baja California every winter.

During their time in the lagoons, the whales come out of their shell and are not as shy with human visitors, which is a recipe for magical encounters. During this time, meetings can be had with courting adult whales and mother and calf pairs. Known as gentle giants, gray whales can reach 40ft/12m in length, and adults can weigh an astonishing 60,000 lbs/ 27,275 kg. The whales complete the longest known migration across the Pacific Ocean of 22,000 km/13,672 miles.

The new itinerary is a 4-day, 3-night glamping adventure based on the shores of the San Ignacio lagoon. During the trip, you will receive three to four 90-minute whale watching sessions depending on the marine parks’ capacity.

Trips start on January 25 and 28, 2020. You can find out more information here, or check out a video of watching the gray whales below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

