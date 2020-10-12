Nautilus Dive Adventures Adds San Ignacio Lagoon Itineraries

Nautilus Liveaboards has announced it is adding itineraries to San Ignacio Lagoon this winter.

During the trips, you can now experience the majesty of the migrating gray whales that come to the lagoons of Baja California every winter.

During their time in the lagoons, the whales come out of their shell and are not as shy with human visitors, which is a recipe for magical encounters. During this time, meetings can be had with courting adult whales and mother and calf pairs. Known as gentle giants, gray whales can reach 40ft/12m in length, and adults can weigh an astonishing 60,000 lbs/ 27,275 kg. The whales complete the longest known migration across the Pacific Ocean of 22,000 km/13,672 miles.

The new itinerary is a 4-day, 3-night glamping adventure based on the shores of the San Ignacio lagoon. During the trip, you will receive three to four 90-minute whale watching sessions depending on the marine parks’ capacity.

Trips start on January 25 and 28, 2020. You can find out more information here, or check out a video of watching the gray whales below.