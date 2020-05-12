Nautilus Dive Adventures has announced it is planning to restart the fleet’s Socorro operations on June 22nd, 2020.

With hotels in Cabo San Lucas currently planning to reopen on May 17th and the lockdown in Mexico due to finish at the end of May, as well as airline flights running within Mexico and from the USA and Canada and San Diego being the meeting point for Nautilus’ Guadalupe trips, the liveaboard company is “optimistic and keeping our fingers crossed that the Mexican parks and ports will have reopened.”

According to Nautilus:

“We are taking a cautious and thoughtful approach to onboard sanitation and hygiene. We are requiring that guests self-monitor and record their body temperature twice a day for the week before boarding. We are implementing measures from social distancing (new skiff processes, staggered meal times, briefings and dives) to sanitized vacuum packed rental gear to fogging the ships every week with medical grade silver oxide disinfectant. . . . If you are booked on a trip and don’t feel well, please let us know before you travel or when you get to Cabo and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. All crew and guests will receive a complimentary health check before boarding. Masks will be required in all public areas onboard.”

To view Nautilus’ COVID-19 Safe Travel Requirements, click here.