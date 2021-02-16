Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center Now Offering Tiger Beach Trips Through May 2021

Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center’s Tiger Beach operation at Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour will offer both Tiger Beach Day Trips and Hotel Packages through the months of February, March, April and May 2021.

Dive-only Tiger Beach Day Trips will cost US$399 (~329 Euros) + 12% Value Added Tax (VAT), and include tanks and weights.

Hotel packages start at $729 (~601 Euros) and are based on double occupancy. These include a standard room at Old Bahama Bay, Diving with Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center; Lunch, Snacks + Drinking Water; Use of Tanks, Weights + Belts; plus all taxes and fees.

Available dates for both the day trips and hotel packages are February 10-20, 2021, March 11-24, 2021, and April 3, 2021 to May 15, 2021.

For more info, go to biminiscubacenter.com.