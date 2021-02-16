Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center Now Offering Tiger Beach Trips Through May 2021

By John Liang

Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center’s Tiger Beach operation at Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour will offer both Tiger Beach Day Trips and Hotel Packages through the months of February, March, April and May 2021.

Dive-only Tiger Beach Day Trips will cost US$399 (~329 Euros) + 12% Value Added Tax (VAT), and include tanks and weights.

Hotel packages start at $729 (~601 Euros) and are based on double occupancy. These include a standard room at Old Bahama Bay, Diving with Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center; Lunch, Snacks + Drinking Water; Use of Tanks, Weights + Belts; plus all taxes and fees.

Available dates for both the day trips and hotel packages are February 10-20, 2021, March 11-24, 2021, and April 3, 2021 to May 15, 2021.

For more info, go to biminiscubacenter.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

