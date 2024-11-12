New Book About a Real-Life Underwater Rescue Available Now

Braving treacherous conditions, saturation diver Nico van Heerden singlehandedly combs the cramped, debris-strewn, zero-visibility Jascon 4 shipwreck searching for any sign of the lost crew.

Then, in a scene akin to a horror movie, while exploring a small, isolated compartment, Nico feels a tap on his shoulder. Could someone have survived underwater for over 60 hours?

“The Diver & the Cook” is the true story of a seemingly impossible underwater rescue. With first-hand accounts, authentic images and detailed reconstructions, author and documentary maker Lasse Spang Olsen brings this tale to life.

The book is the result of over four years of work, including intensive interviews, access to previously unknown material and deep study of conversations and film recorded during the actual incident.

In the book, Jascon 4 galley chef Harrison Okene fights for survival after his ship goes down. Meanwhile, rookie saturation diver Nico van Heerden faces a daunting challenge: spearheading the rescue mission in a perilous underwater environment. With time running out, what rules must the dive team break to save Okene before it’s too late?

An unprecedented operation, this story provides a unique perspective on the dangers and challenges faced by divers, showing the importance of teamwork and communication in high-risk situations. An incredible survival story against all odds, with an equally surprising aftermath.

According to the author Lasse Spang Olsen:

“There are a whole lot of different versions of this story out there. But I believe that by speaking directly to the key people involved, creating meticulous reconstructions and doing original research we have dug much deeper and got far closer to the truth about the rescue and the sinking than anyone has ever managed to before.”

“The Diver and the Cook” is available today in paperback and ebook via online retailers, bookstores from DivedUp.com and to the dive trade via Nautilus UK.