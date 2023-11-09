New Book ‘Ocean Wanderlust’ To Publish November 20th

A new book from luxury publisher Assouline – “Ocean Wanderlust” — is set for release on November 20th.

The latest in the company’s Travel Series books takes readers under the sea, expanding the definition of travel to otherworldly destinations.

Diving beneath the surface into everything from submarines to mythology, exotic marine species to ocean-inspired fashions, the book places more abstract interpretations (fashion, art, architecture) in conversation with more realistic and scientific representations of underwater exploration.

Written by marine journalist Kevin Koenig, the title explores the mysteries, discoveries and inspiration of the deep blue, and the vital importance of safeguarding this vast marine habitat.

Additionally, “Ocean Wanderlust” is available in a waterproof Special Edition which features 312 pages of high-definition visuals printed on synthetic impermeable paper. A hand-numbered, limited-edition certificate of authenticity is mounted on the inside of the custom etched acrylic cover.

The regular book will retail for US$105/€105/£85, while the Special Edition’s price hasn’t been announced yet.

For more info, go to assouline.com.