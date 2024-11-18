Monday, November 18, 2024
Ocean

New Concrete Structures Installed To Protect Florida Military Base

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Large wave crashing into a beach wall
Large wave is crashing into beach wall during a stormy day in a St.Pete Beach n Florida during Nestor showing rising sea levels due to GLobal warning threaten beach goers. (Adobe Stock)

A special new concrete structure has been installed by the US Air Force to protect the shores of Tyndall Air Force Base in Northwest Florida.

The new structures are the creation of Rutgers University and are made from concrete and living oysters. The structure is specifically designed to attract oysters which, with time, will allow them to form a strong living reef. 

The installation is part of the Reefense program of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The program aims to increase the effectiveness of coastal defenses by creating hybrid structures.

According to David Bushek, the director of the Rutgers Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory and a professor in the Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences in the Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences (SEBS):

“This experiment will document the Reefense modules’ ability to help protect and enhance the bay shoreline and make it more robust and resilient. We wanted to develop an ecologically functional, engineered structure providing the strength and longevity of hard structures while facilitating the benefits provided by organisms colonizing the modules. In doing so, we have made a lot of discoveries and advances in science and technology in the past few years. We’ve pushed the needle a lot.”

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,127FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US