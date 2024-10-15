New Hall of Fame Members Honored At Induction Ceremony

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame welcomed four new members at a gala ceremony on Grand Cayman.
The event was held on September 28, 2024, at the Indigo Hotel. The four inductees are:
- John Thet: Created multimedia organizations dedicated to the promotion of safe diving practices. his company runs the Asia Dive Expo Adex.
- Eric Sala: Full-time National Geographic Explorer in Residence and former professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Led the Pristine Seas Initiative, dedicated to documenting the last truly wild location on the planet.
- Margo Peyton: The founder of Family Dive Adventures & Kids Sea Camp and Ocean Wishes. Helped grow the dive industry by connecting families around the world.
- Claudio Guardabassi: A Brazilian diving pioneer who created an avant-garde aquatic sports space, Projeto Acqua. The facility caters to scuba diving, triathlon, swimming, and more.