Tuesday, October 15, 2024
New Hall of Fame Members Honored At Induction Ceremony

By Sam Helmy

International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame 2024 Awards
The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame welcomed four new members at a gala ceremony on Grand Cayman.

The event was held on September 28, 2024, at the Indigo Hotel. The four inductees are:

  • John Thet: Created multimedia organizations dedicated to the promotion of safe diving practices. his company runs the Asia Dive Expo Adex.
  • Eric Sala: Full-time National Geographic Explorer in Residence and former professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Led the Pristine Seas Initiative, dedicated to documenting the last truly wild location on the planet.
  • Margo Peyton: The founder of Family Dive Adventures & Kids Sea Camp and Ocean Wishes. Helped grow the dive industry by connecting families around the world. 
  • Claudio Guardabassi: A Brazilian diving pioneer who created an avant-garde aquatic sports space, Projeto Acqua. The facility caters to scuba diving, triathlon, swimming, and more.
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor.

