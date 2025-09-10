New ‘Sea Change’ Book Describes Successes In Solving Overfishing

For decades, overfishing seemed an inevitable tragedy. Fish stocks were collapsing, coastal economies were failing and policymakers were trapped in a cycle of ineffective bans and short-term fixes.

Ocean decline felt like yet another chapter in the global tale of environmental doom.

The new book “Sea Change: Unlikely Allies and a Success Story of Oceanic Proportions” by Environmental Defense Fund Executive Director Amanda Leland and James Workman is the story of what happened instead, not just at a policy level, but in the lives of the very people on the front lines of this crisis.

One of them was Buddy Guindon, a Texas Gulf Coast fisherman who lived through the collapse, fought against the changes meant to fix it and ultimately became one of its most vocal champions.

Exploring a victory for the world’s most vital ecosystem, “Sea Change” tells the story of unlikely partnerships and surprising solutions that are quietly revolutionizing the fishing industry, demonstrating that success is possible, that the time is now and the methods are here to conserve our natural world and the people who depend on it.

Published by Torrey House Press, the hardcover (US$32/~€27) and paperback ($21.95/~€18.74) will be available for purchase on September 30, 2025 on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and bookshop.org.