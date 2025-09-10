Wednesday, September 10, 2025
New ‘Sea Change’ Book Describes Successes In Solving Overfishing

By John Liang

"Sea Change: Unlikely Allies and a Success Story of Oceanic Proportions"

For decades, overfishing seemed an inevitable tragedy. Fish stocks were collapsing, coastal economies were failing and policymakers were trapped in a cycle of ineffective bans and short-term fixes.

Ocean decline felt like yet another chapter in the global tale of environmental doom.

The new book “Sea Change: Unlikely Allies and a Success Story of Oceanic Proportions” by Environmental Defense Fund Executive Director Amanda Leland and James Workman is the story of what happened instead, not just at a policy level, but in the lives of the very people on the front lines of this crisis.

One of them was Buddy Guindon, a Texas Gulf Coast fisherman who lived through the collapse, fought against the changes meant to fix it and ultimately became one of its most vocal champions.

Exploring a victory for the world’s most vital ecosystem, “Sea Change” tells the story of unlikely partnerships and surprising solutions that are quietly revolutionizing the fishing industry, demonstrating that success is possible, that the time is now and the methods are here to conserve our natural world and the people who depend on it.

Published by Torrey House Press, the hardcover (US$32/~€27) and paperback ($21.95/~€18.74) will be available for purchase on September 30, 2025 on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and bookshop.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

