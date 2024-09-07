Monday, September 9, 2024
New Theory Surfaces About The Cause Of Scarface’s Scars

By Sam Helmy

Scarface the Shark (Image credit: Seadragon Films/YouTube)
A new theory has been proposed surrounding the cause of the scars on a great white shark known as Scarface.

The shark is covers in tremendous scars from head to tail, and was initially filmed by underwater cinematographer Dean Spraakman.

While there have been many theories about the scars ranging from bites from mako sharks to mating scars, Spraakman believes the culprit is something else: huge clashes with giant squids.

Spraakman told the Sun newspaper:

“There is something going on off our continental shelf where we believe Great Whites are having run ins with giant squids. Unproven of course but over the years these types of scrape marks have been seen semi-often even with tentacles hanging from them. This angle is something we have also discussed with Shark Week/Shark Fest shows and is my best theory on what happened to that particular shark.

“The Southern Australia population of Great White Sharks have been seen with scars like that seen on my battered Great White Shark for many years, just never that many before. On rare occasions they have even been seen with tentacles hanging from these scrape marks indicating that they could be from giant squid.

“It’s not known whether Giant Squid actually exist off our continental shelf but this would indicate that they do and that some of the southern Great White population is having altercations with them at times.”

You can check out Scarface below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

