A new program aimed at US military veterans has been announced by Dive Georgia.

The program aims to help veterans with professional training so they can develop a career in the scuba diving industry. The new course is approved by the US Veterans Administration (VA) and the state of Georgia as a “Non-Traditional Educational Center.”

Dive Georgia will conduct the courses throughout the year at its base in Kraken Springs. The facility features a vast array of teaching experience, with three resident course directors and a host of Master and IDC Staff Instructors. Courses on offer with the program include a professional level, equipment servicing, and public safety diver training.

You can email for more information here.