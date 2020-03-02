Sea&Sea has announced the release of a new underwater housing for the Sony a7R IV mirrorless digital camera.
The new housing is an addition to the company’s line of MDX-L housings, which offer excellent performance coupled with a rugged and durable body.
Features of the new housing include:
- Depth rated to 100m/330ft.
- Grip Plus silicone handles for a sturdy solid grip.
- SA8 Fixed Ball Base. (which is now standard with all MDX-L housings)
- Leak Sentinel XB.
- Ports that are compatible with all the DX (NX) series ports.
- Sync Cord 2-pin Connector.
- Lens-Lock Release- for easy lens changing without opening the back of the housing.
- Colorful, easy to identify buttons.
- The camera can be mounted in the housing with its LCD screen fully extended.
The new housing retails for US$3,895.95/~£3,011 /~€3,582.
For more info, check out the Sea&Sea website.