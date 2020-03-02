Sea&Sea has announced the release of a new underwater housing for the Sony a7R IV mirrorless digital camera.

The new housing is an addition to the company’s line of MDX-L housings, which offer excellent performance coupled with a rugged and durable body.

Features of the new housing include:

Depth rated to 100m/330ft.

Grip Plus silicone handles for a sturdy solid grip.

SA8 Fixed Ball Base. (which is now standard with all MDX-L housings)

Leak Sentinel XB.

Ports that are compatible with all the DX (NX) series ports.

Sync Cord 2-pin Connector.

Lens-Lock Release- for easy lens changing without opening the back of the housing.

Colorful, easy to identify buttons.

The camera can be mounted in the housing with its LCD screen fully extended.

The new housing retails for US$3,895.95/~£3,011 /~€3,582.

For more info, check out the Sea&Sea website.