Nova Maldives Partnering With PADI For Ocean Adventure Week This Summer

This summer, Nova Maldives is partnering with PADI to host a unique ocean adventure week from July 13 to 20, in celebration of PADI’s 11th Women’s Dive Day.

Nova & PADI’s Transformative Ocean Adventure Week will be co-hosted by PADI AmbassaDiver, conservation advocate and broadcaster India Black as well as PADI Regional Manager for the Maldives Matt Wenger.

Ocean lovers from around the world will be able to immerse themselves in diving, conservation and community, while discovering the transformative power of the ocean and promoting sustainable diving practices.

Taking place at Nova’s South Ari Atoll location, this event will feature guided dives, marine conservation workshops and sustainability-focused training. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the waters of the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), witness diverse marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks and deepen their understanding of ethical diving and ocean stewardship.

A passionate storyteller and advocate for ocean conservation, India Black has dedicated her career to inspiring people to adventure further, care for themselves and protect the planet. Having spent time rehabilitating sea turtles in the Whitsundays, paddling 110km across Hawaii’s Alenuihaha Channel and championing marine protection initiatives worldwide, her connection to the ocean runs deep.

For Black, the water has always been a place of healing and personal growth, and she hopes this event will encourage others to experience the same.

According to Black:

“The ocean has given me so much — peace, perspective, and connection — and I’m so passionate about helping others find that too. This week is about more than just diving; it’s about learning how we can all play a part in protecting the marine world while building unforgettable memories in it.” ?

Leading the way alongside Black is PADI Regional Manager Matt Wenger, who brings nearly three decades of experience as a PADI Pro. Now in his tenth year overseeing PADI’s presence in the Maldives, Wenger has played a key role in expanding PADI’s reach across both luxury resorts and emerging local island destinations. His dedication to sustainability and marine conservation aligns closely with PADI’s Three Pillars of Change, ensuring that responsible diving and environmental awareness remain at the heart of this experience.

Throughout the week, guests will experience:

Manta Quest Snorkeling – Head off in search of majestic manta rays in their natural habitat.

– Head off in search of majestic manta rays in their natural habitat. Whale Shark Snorkeling – Swim alongside the Maldives’ gentle giants in an unforgettable encounter.

– Swim alongside the Maldives’ gentle giants in an unforgettable encounter. Turtle Quest – Discover the Maldives’ endangered sea turtles while learning about conservation efforts to protect them.

– Discover the Maldives’ endangered sea turtles while learning about conservation efforts to protect them. Ocean Clean-Up Dive – Take hands-on action by removing marine debris from the reef.

– Take hands-on action by removing marine debris from the reef. Blue Planet Movie Nights – Unwind under the stars with screenings of BBC’s Blue Planet series, deepening appreciation for the underwater world.

– Unwind under the stars with screenings of BBC’s Blue Planet series, deepening appreciation for the underwater world. Marine Conservation Talks & Workshops – Attend presentations on whale shark research, coral conservation, and PADI AWARE’s initiatives, exploring sustainable diving and marine protection.

– Attend presentations on whale shark research, coral conservation, and PADI AWARE’s initiatives, exploring sustainable diving and marine protection. Women’s Dive Day Celebration – A special PADI Women’s Dive Day event to encourage and empower more women to embrace diving and ocean conservation.

Full Board Plus rates start at US$493/~€457 per night in a Beach Villa and $694/~€644 per night in a Water Villa (inclusive of tax) based on two adults sharing when booked direct.

Limited spots are available, so go to nova-maldives.com to book your place.