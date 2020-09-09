Sunday, September 13, 2020
Scuba Diving

NTSB To Hold Virtual Board Meeting Next Month On Conception Dive Boat Fire

John Liang
By John Liang

-

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board recently announced it has scheduled an online board meeting for next month to discuss the agency’s investigation of the fatal September 2019 fire aboard the dive boat Conception off Santa Cruz Island, California.

The 75-foot (23-meter) commercial diving vessel, with 33 passengers and six crew aboard, was anchored in Platts Harbor off Santa Cruz Island when it caught fire. One crewmember and 33 passengers died in the accident.

The NTSB’s five-member board will vote on the findings, probable cause and recommendations as well as any changes to the draft final report.

According to the NTSB:

“In keeping with established Federal and local social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while also ensuring the NTSB’s compliance with the Government in the Sunshine Act, the board meeting for this investigation will be webcast to the public, with the board members and investigative staff meeting virtually. There will be no physical gathering to facilitate the board meeting.”

A link to the webcast will be available shortly before the start of the meeting at http://ntsb.windrosemedia.com, according to the NTSB.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

