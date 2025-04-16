‘Ocean With David Attenborough’ Documentary To Premiere In Theaters On May 8

A documentary about the ocean featuring Sir David Attenborough will be released in UK and Irish theaters on his 99th birthday, May 8, 2025.

The filmmakers captured footage from across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania, showing the practical and affordable solutions to reversing harmful human activity along coral reefs, mangroves, coastal communities, fish farms, marine sanctuaries and many other habitats to return the ocean to its most pristine and vibrant.

According to Silverback Films:

“‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ takes viewers on a breathtaking journey showing there is nowhere more vital for our survival, more full of life, wonder, or surprise, than the ?ocean. In the film the celebrated broadcaster and filmmaker reveals how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Through spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean, Attenborough shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing.

“Stunning, immersive cinematography showcases the wonder of life under the seas and exposes the realities and challenges facing our ocean as never-before-seen, from destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching. Yet the story is one of optimism, with Attenborough pointing to inspirational stories from around the world to deliver his greatest message: the ocean can recover to a glory beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.”

The film’s release is timed ahead of World Ocean Day, June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, France, and midway through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). As world leaders decide the fate of the oceans, “Ocean with David Attenborough” will show why ocean recovery is vital for stabilizing our climate and securing a healthier future for us all, and how marine protection – if immediately implemented – can help to turn the tide.

According to Attenborough:

“My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health. This could be the moment of change. Nearly every country on Earth has just agreed, on paper, to achieve this bare minimum and protect a third of the ocean. Together, we now face the challenge of making it happen.”

If you’re in the UK or Ireland, you can pre-order tickets at oceanfilm.net.

The film will be available globally on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu later this year.

Check out the trailer below.