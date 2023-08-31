Thursday, August 31, 2023
Oceanic+ iPhone Dive Housing Now Available For Pre-Order

John Liang
By John Liang

Oceanic+ iPhone Dive Housing Now Available For Pre-Order
Oceanic+ iPhone Dive Housing Now Available For Pre-Order

The new Oceanic+ Dive Housing for the iPhone is now available for pre-order in North America.

The housing “unlocks the power of your iPhone, turning it into an underwater camera and full-feature dive computer,” according to Huish Outdoors. You can now snap automatically color-corrected pictures while keeping an eye on your dive parameters.

The Oceanic+ app can use the same subscription for both the Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone. It also provides greater redundancy for diving with both the Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone with the Oceanic+ Dive Housing. At the end of each dive, the primary computer will be selected for your dive data.

Compatible iPhones range from the 2020 iPhone SE to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Depth rated to 196ft/60m, the housing will retail for US$489.95/~€448, and pre-orders will ship beginning late next month.

For more info, check out the video below, and to pre-order in North America, go to oceanicworldwide.com.

EU pre-orders are set to begin in September.

Oceanic+ Dive Housing

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

