Oceanic+ iPhone Dive Housing Now Available For Pre-Order

The new Oceanic+ Dive Housing for the iPhone is now available for pre-order in North America.

The housing “unlocks the power of your iPhone, turning it into an underwater camera and full-feature dive computer,” according to Huish Outdoors. You can now snap automatically color-corrected pictures while keeping an eye on your dive parameters.

The Oceanic+ app can use the same subscription for both the Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone. It also provides greater redundancy for diving with both the Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone with the Oceanic+ Dive Housing. At the end of each dive, the primary computer will be selected for your dive data.

Compatible iPhones range from the 2020 iPhone SE to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Depth rated to 196ft/60m, the housing will retail for US$489.95/~€448, and pre-orders will ship beginning late next month.

For more info, check out the video below, and to pre-order in North America, go to oceanicworldwide.com.

EU pre-orders are set to begin in September.