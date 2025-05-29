Olavi Paananen Breaks No-Fins, Under-Ice World Record

Finnish freediver Olavi Paananen recently broke the Guinness World Record for the longest under-ice swim without fins or a wetsuit.

On March 8, he swam 107 meters/351 feet under a frozen lake in Siikajärvi, Finland, surpassing the previous record of 106.25 meters/348.6 feet.

Paananen is a member of the Finnish national freediving team and has competed in the AIDA Freediving World Championships. He trained for seven months in extreme cold conditions to achieve this record.

Check out some photos from the event as well as a video below.