Oyster Diving’s Big Scuba Day Out 2025 Dates Announced

Oyster Diving has announced the dates for its 2025 Big Scuba Day Out.

The event will be taking place on Sunday, May 4, 2025, and will be held at Mercer Park just outside London, UK. The event is the perfect get-together for a fun day out by the water and is ideal for all levels of divers, from novices and beginners to advanced divers and instructors. Furthermore, entry to the event is totally free.

The event will give you some hands-on experience of some of the world’s leading dive gear. Whether it’s BCDs, dive scooters or some of the most advanced dive computers on the market, you will find all of it at Oyster Diving’s 2025 Big Scuba Day Out.

Manufacturers on display will include the following:

Santi

Suex

Apeks

Aqualung

Garmin

GoPro

XDeep

The team from Reel Diving will be on site, showcasing SANTI Drysuits, Undersuits and Heating Systems, AVATAR Drysuits, SUEX DPV and SHARK Dive Gear.

The team from Apeks will also be on hand with the company’s new EVX regulators. During the event, you can receive a 15% discount on RRP on select Apex products and 50% off the Apeks DSX dive computer.

In addition, Course Director Mark Taylor and PADI Regional Manager Emma Samuelsson will be present. They will give a talk at noon about how to become a PADI Professional, including the various pathways to becoming a Divemaster or instructor.

Finally, a special raffle will be held, and all the proceeds will help the Shark Trust. The raffle winners will receive a SHARK Artimis Handheld Primary Light worth over £700/~US$893/~€816.