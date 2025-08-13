Wednesday, August 13, 2025
PADI Ambassadiver India Black Hosts Nova Maldives Ocean Adventure Week

John Liang
By John Liang

Nova Maldives' Ocean Adventure Week (Image credit: Nova Maldives)
Nova Maldives' Ocean Adventure Week (Image credit: Nova Maldives)

Nova Maldives recently partnered with PADI to host a unique event in celebration of PADI’s 11th Women’s Dive Day.

The Ocean Adventure Week, which took place from July 13 to 20, was hosted by PADI AmbassaDiver, conservation advocate and broadcaster India Black.

India Black at Nova Maldives' Ocean Adventure Week (Image credit: Nova Maldives)
India Black at Nova Maldives' Ocean Adventure Week (Image credit: Nova Maldives)

As part of the activation, guests and staff alike took part in a series of events focused on coral conservation, marine biology and diving — all designed to spark awareness, participation and curiosity around ocean stewardship.

Highlights included:

  • A Coral Conservation Workshop led by Black, where guests and Nova team members learned about coral biology, threats to reef ecosystems, and the critical role coral nurseries play in regeneration efforts. Participants had the chance to get hands-on, tying live coral fragments onto restoration frames destined for the surrounding reef.
  • A Coral Awareness Talk at Wink Bar, open to all resort guests, designed to continue the conversation and bring conservation into the social space, with insights shared over ocean-facing cocktails as the sun set.
  • A Discover Scuba Dive Experience guided by the resort’s PADI dive team, offering first-time divers – including female guests and Nova staff — the chance to experience the ocean from below the surface, and celebrate with a toast afterwards in honor of Women’s Dive Day.
Nova Maldives' Ocean Adventure Week (Image credit: Nova Maldives)
Nova Maldives' Ocean Adventure Week (Image credit: Nova Maldives)

At its core, the week highlighted the power of diving to connect people to the ocean, and underscored Nova’s ongoing commitment to inclusive, conservation-driven experiences that invite participation from both guests and the local team.

Nova said it’s highly likely that it will be running another similar program next year, so stay tuned!

Nova Maldives' Ocean Adventure Week (Image credit: Nova Maldives)
Nova Maldives' Ocean Adventure Week (Image credit: Nova Maldives)
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

