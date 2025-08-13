PADI Ambassadiver India Black Hosts Nova Maldives Ocean Adventure Week

Nova Maldives recently partnered with PADI to host a unique event in celebration of PADI’s 11th Women’s Dive Day.

The Ocean Adventure Week, which took place from July 13 to 20, was hosted by PADI AmbassaDiver, conservation advocate and broadcaster India Black.

As part of the activation, guests and staff alike took part in a series of events focused on coral conservation, marine biology and diving — all designed to spark awareness, participation and curiosity around ocean stewardship.

Highlights included:

A Coral Conservation Workshop led by Black, where guests and Nova team members learned about coral biology, threats to reef ecosystems, and the critical role coral nurseries play in regeneration efforts. Participants had the chance to get hands-on, tying live coral fragments onto restoration frames destined for the surrounding reef.

A Coral Awareness Talk at Wink Bar, open to all resort guests, designed to continue the conversation and bring conservation into the social space, with insights shared over ocean-facing cocktails as the sun set.

A Discover Scuba Dive Experience guided by the resort's PADI dive team, offering first-time divers – including female guests and Nova staff — the chance to experience the ocean from below the surface, and celebrate with a toast afterwards in honor of Women's Dive Day.

At its core, the week highlighted the power of diving to connect people to the ocean, and underscored Nova’s ongoing commitment to inclusive, conservation-driven experiences that invite participation from both guests and the local team.

Nova said it’s highly likely that it will be running another similar program next year, so stay tuned!