PADI has come out with a brand new model of their face coverings: the PADI Gear Masks+.

The recycled plastic cloth Gear Masks+ are available as regular masks (see above).

You can also get them as gaiters:

. . . as well as in children’s size:

The masks retail for US$26.75 (~24.35 Euros), and a five-pack of disposable, Replacement PM 2.5 Carbon Filters goes for $10 (~9.10 Euros).

The masks are now available at padigear.com, and the filters are available for pre-order.