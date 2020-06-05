PADI Unveils New COVID-19 Scuba Diving Status Map

To help divers get back in the water, PADI has created a new, interactive COVID-19 Scuba Diving Status Map to make it easy to identify in real-time where diving is accessible near you and anywhere you dream of traveling.

The map is a great resource for information on current guidelines, any potential restrictions and special safety precautions in place to help people safely dive in again locally and across the globe.

With a simple click or two, divers will gain immediate access to the latest information about diving accessibility and diving restrictions in a particular country, if travel in and out of a country is allowed, if travel within the area is allowed, if PADI Dive Centers and Resorts are open for business and, if so, in what capacity.

The map is continually being updated with additional information and current data specific to each country, state/province and dive center worldwide.

Check out the map here.