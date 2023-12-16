Saturday, December 16, 2023
Ocean

Participants For Algal Bloom Research Sought By FAU

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Algae bloom (Adobe Stock)
Algae bloom (Adobe Stock)

Florida Atlantic University has announced it is seeking participants for research on the effects of Algal Blooms.

The research team is looking for more participants to participate in a study to evaluate the possible impact of exposure to these harmful algal blooms.

The study team has received another grant from the Florida Department of Health and is looking to evaluate the impact of short and long-term exposure on Florida residents. While there is a current active cohort of participants, the team is looking to recruit another 30 participants this year. The research builds on previous studies and work from 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Commenting on the research, Rebecca Koszalinski, principal investigator and an associate professor at FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, stated:

“We have minimal data on health outcomes related to human exposure, despite the prevalence and intensity of cyanobacterial blooms in South Florida. Understanding short- and long-term health impacts and outcomes is crucial to protecting the health of Floridians. By developing tools to measure concentrations of harmful algal blooms toxins in the environment and multiple human tissues, we will gain a better understanding of health-related outcomes and health care needs in Florida and elsewhere.”

For more information or to participate in the study, call or text 561-297-4631, or email Koszalinski at NurHAB@health.fau.edu. Community participants will receive up to $25 in gift cards as an incentive for participating in data collection activities each year.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

