Plura Valley Holds World’s First Underwater Cave Concert

A world’s first has been set at Norway’s Plura Valley cave system with a speleological music concert.

The music event comes on the heels of the Guinness World Record for the largest underwater cave marriage, which was set in 2019. After this event, which had 69 divers in attendance in the cave, the organizers realized that the cave had the potential for an underwater concert. Five years later, the organizers, Ina Santala Jordbru and Jani Santala Jordbru, finally put the concert together.

The event was part of activities to recognize Bodø as a European Capital of Culture for 2024 and was part of the Bodø2024 program. Putting the event together was a feat of logistics and involved a wide some impressive feats, including laying over 1km/.6 miles of fiber optic cable to live stream the concert to the outside world.

The music for the concert was composed by artist and cave diver Håkon Erlandsen, who is already famous for some extreme concert locations, including the world’s highest at 8848m/29028ft on Mount Everest. Not to mention the world’s coldest conducted in Antarctica.

You can find out more about the Plura Valley here, or check out a trailer for the concert below.