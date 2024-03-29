Friday, March 29, 2024
Scuba Diving

Plura Valley Holds World’s First Underwater Cave Concert

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Plura Valley Concert Holds World's First Underwater Cave Concert
Plura Valley Concert Holds World's First Underwater Cave Concert

A world’s first has been set at Norway’s Plura Valley cave system with a speleological music concert.

The music event comes on the heels of the Guinness World Record for the largest underwater cave marriage, which was set in 2019. After this event, which had 69 divers in attendance in the cave, the organizers realized that the cave had the potential for an underwater concert. Five years later, the organizers, Ina Santala Jordbru and Jani Santala Jordbru, finally put the concert together.

The event was part of activities to recognize Bodø as a European Capital of Culture for 2024 and was part of the Bodø2024 program. Putting the event together was a feat of logistics and involved a wide some impressive feats, including laying over 1km/.6 miles of fiber optic cable to live stream the concert to the outside world.

The music for the concert was composed by artist and cave diver Håkon Erlandsen, who is already famous for some extreme concert locations, including the world’s highest at 8848m/29028ft on Mount Everest. Not to mention the world’s coldest conducted in Antarctica.

You can find out more about the Plura Valley here, or check out a trailer for the concert below.

Discover the Underwater Concert in Plura Valley!
Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
109,029FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US