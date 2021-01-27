Podcast: Season 2 Is Coming! A Sneak Peak

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
By Stephan Whelan

Season 2 starts on Tuesday, February 16th. So that means if you’d like to be notified when new shows airs, please subscribe to the show in your favorite podcast app or head to deeperblue.com/podcast to signup for the newsletter.

Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, and Ocean Advocacy: the DeeperBlue Podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.

In Season One, we had an incredible lineup of guests, from world record freediving champions to leaders of the dive industry. We spoke with executives at some of the dive agencies and explored stories from legendary figures in the ocean community, had ocean celebrities we see on TV, and spoke with explorers of the deepest reaches of our planet including diving the Titanic.

With Season Two we’ll only expand that reach and have even more incredible interviews which we’ve already started lining up,…. from…… one of the world’s foremost experts on diving with sharks, to social media diving influencers shaping new ways we interact with the ocean. We’ll talk with the first woman to dive all 50 states, and an entrepreneur helping people live-stream direct from the oceans to your phone.  So in many ways, season two has an even broader cross-section of iconic people from across the worldwide ocean community, and we are super excited to share their stories.

So please, join us as we continue our exploration of the world’s ocean community through the voices of the people who shape it.

Welcome to Season Two of the DeeperBlue Podcast.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple PodcastSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

