Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Ocean

Proposed Artificial Reef Off US Air Force Base On Florida Coast Moves Forward

John Liang
By John Liang

-

DARPA Reefense
DARPA Reefense

The US Defense Department has found that an environmental impact statement for a proposed artificial reef off the Florida coast won’t be needed.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has been funding the development of am artificial reef program called “Reefense” to mitigate the impact of big waves hitting military bases.

For a proposed artificial reef off the Florida coast, DARPA announced this week:

“The Proposed Action would involve the deployment of Reefense structures at Baker Point, Florida, located adjacent to Tyndall Air Force Base (Tyndall AFB) and within East Bay of the St. Andrew Bay estuary. The Reefense project at Baker Point would be deployed over two phases with multiple components being proposed for each deployment. Phase 1 is anticipated to occur as early as fall of 2024, and the Reefense structures would remain on the seafloor at Baker Point at least through May 2027, when DARPA’s funding of the project is anticipated to end. At the end of DARPA funding, responsibility for maintenance of the structures may transfer to a third party, or if a new responsible party cannot be identified, the structures may be removed.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,170FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US