Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Scuba Diving

PSI-PCI Issues Article On Cylinders Made From 6351 T-6 Alloy

PSI-PCI Issues Article On Cylinders Made From 6351 T-6 Alloy 1
By Sam Helmy

-

dive cylinders https://www.flickr.com/photos/lilivc/
dive Cylinders by Lili Vieira de Carvalho

Often the World Wide Web kicks up rumors from time to time about the suitability and functionality of scuba cylinders made from 6351 T-6 Alloy.

Unfortunately, the questions and inaccuracies have surfaced again recently, and so with the blessing of the cylinder manufacturers, the folks at PSI-PCI have published an article providing clarity on the issue.

While the paper covers the various considerations currently being debated, it is worth mentioning that according to the U.S. Transportation Department, it is safe to use any cylinder that has passed the USDOT qualification requirements regardless of their age.

You can read the original report article and report here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
PSI-PCI Issues Article On Cylinders Made From 6351 T-6 Alloy 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

297,986FansLike
68,054FollowersFollow
2,472FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,224FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US