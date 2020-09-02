PSI-PCI Issues Article On Cylinders Made From 6351 T-6 Alloy

Often the World Wide Web kicks up rumors from time to time about the suitability and functionality of scuba cylinders made from 6351 T-6 Alloy.

Unfortunately, the questions and inaccuracies have surfaced again recently, and so with the blessing of the cylinder manufacturers, the folks at PSI-PCI have published an article providing clarity on the issue.

While the paper covers the various considerations currently being debated, it is worth mentioning that according to the U.S. Transportation Department, it is safe to use any cylinder that has passed the USDOT qualification requirements regardless of their age.

You can read the original report article and report here.