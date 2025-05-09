PSI-PCI To Offer In Person Training In Long Beach

Unfortunately, PSI-PCI will not be at the Scuba Show in Long Beach, California. However, PSI-PCI will be offering in-person training for their courses locally.

Not only that, PSI-PCI President Mark Gresham will be on location to teach these courses.

If you find yourself in the area during the last weekend of May, you are invited to attend the PSI-PCI Visual Cylinder Inspection course, the Oxygen Cylinder Cleaning and Valve Repair Technician courses, or the PSI-PCI Update if you require recurrent training.

The Visual Cylinder Inspection course is scheduled for May 31, 2025, with the remaining courses set to take place on June 1, 2025. All courses will be held at the Downtown Long Beach Marriott, which is conveniently located across the street from the convention center.

PSI-PCI provides the only training that the manufacturers formally endorse, and PSI-PCI training is recognized by the gas industry regulators. Also, while the diving industry is self-regulated, cylinder regulation falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal government. PSI-PCI training will equip you with the necessary knowledge and processes to comply with these regulations.

Additionally, the agency’s training covers Cylinder Hazmat Handling and Fill Station Operations extensively, ensuring you receive the required formal function-specific training alongside your Visual Cylinder Inspection Training.

You can find out more information about training here.