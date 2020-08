RAID has announced that to help out is members, the dive training agency is extending its memberships.

Those whose current membership ends on September 30th, 2020, will now see their membership extended to December 31, 2020, free of charge.

The extension applies to both professionals and dive stores to help them deal with the fallout of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dive industry.

