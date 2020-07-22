Researchers Develop Underwater Wifi System

Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have developed a wifi system for underwater devices.

They call it “Aqua-Fi” and it uses lasers and other components — mostly off the shelf — that can connect to the Internet.

According to Basem Shihada, a computer science associate professor at KAUST who worked on the project:

“If you want to imagine how to build the Internet underwater, laser alignment remains the most challenging part.”

(Image credit: KAUST / Xavier Pita)