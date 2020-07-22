Thursday, July 23, 2020
Researchers Develop Underwater Wifi System

John Liang
By John Liang

Researchers Develop 'Aqua-Fi' Underwater Wifi System
Researchers Develop 'Aqua-Fi' Underwater Wifi System. (Image credit: KAUST / Xavier Pita)

Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have developed a wifi system for underwater devices.

They call it “Aqua-Fi” and it uses lasers and other components — mostly off the shelf — that can connect to the Internet.

According to Basem Shihada, a computer science associate professor at KAUST who worked on the project:

“If you want to imagine how to build the Internet underwater, laser alignment remains the most challenging part.”

(Image credit: KAUST / Xavier Pita)

SourceKing Abdullah University of Science and Technology
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

