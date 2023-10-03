Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Ocean

Researchers Shed Light On Zooplankton’s Role In Carbon Sequestration

John Liang
By John Liang

-

abstract underwater background with plankton (Adobe Stock)
abstract underwater background with plankton (Adobe Stock)

Scientists are hard at work figuring out how different types of zooplankton have a crucial role in storing carbon dioxide in the deep ocean, keeping it from affecting the atmosphere.

The research takes place during the night when zooplankton ascend from the ocean’s depths to the surface to feed on phytoplankton. Overcoming challenges in this unconventional setting, including blinding strobe lights to temporarily incapacitate zooplankton, scientists are capturing these microorganisms to unlock the secrets they hold.

According to Yuuki Niimi, a second-year Ph.D. student at Arizona State University’s Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS):

“While the conditions can be daunting, the rewards are immeasurable when we pull up a net filled with this microcosm of life.”

Zooplankton, found in a spectrum of sizes and shapes, are the unsung heroes of the ocean’s ecosystem. They serve as the foundation of the marine food web and are integral to the biological carbon pump, a crucial process responsible for sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in the deep ocean. Recognizing the pivotal roles of different zooplankton species in this process is paramount as ocean conditions continue to evolve.

Leocadio Blanco-Bercial, an ASU BIOS researcher, says:

“Zooplankton are the most abundant animals on Earth. They sustain all the trophic webs in the oceans.”

Susanne Neuer, the founding director of the School of Ocean Futures at ASU, underscores the gravity of this research:

“The oceans absorb approximately a quarter to a third of all global emissions through this carbon pump. Without it, we would have already exceeded the 1.5-degree Celsius target set by the Paris climate agreement. The ocean is buying us precious time, and that time is made possible by plankton.”

Sourcenewswise.com
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
100,414FollowersFollow
2,726FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,228FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US