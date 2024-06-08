Saturday, June 8, 2024
Saudi Arabia Looking To Purchase Egyptian Red Sea Resort

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

Scuba diving in the Red Sea, Egypt
Scuba diving in the Red Sea, Egypt

It seems that Saudi Arabia is looking to purchase the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Ras Ghamila from Egypt.

Middle East Eye reported on the latest news. The resort island is in the Straits of Teran, on the border between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Lying between the Egyptian resort of Sharm El Sheikh and Neom in Saudi Arabia, the island’s development would boost tourism in both areas.

The purchase comes as the Egyptian government is selling assets to allied nations due to the country’s severe currency and funding crisis.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

