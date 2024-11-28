Thursday, November 28, 2024
Schmidt Ocean Institute Will Explore South Atlantic Ocean in 2025

By John Liang

NOAA Announces Formal Partnership With Schmidt Ocean Institute
The Schmidt Ocean Institute has announced its 2025 expedition schedule will take it to the South Atlantic Ocean.

Scientists from all over the world will document biodiversity, study hazards such as earthquakes and active volcanoes as well as map seafloor features in some of the least-explored places on Earth.

The Institute’s research vessel, the Falcor(too), will map the waters surrounding the Antarctic Peninsula in the Bellingshausen Sea in early 2025.

After that, the ship will travel to the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands looking for new species to describe and characterize.

In July, the Falcor(too) will travel to and map the Mar del Plata Submarine Canyon in Argentina’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The following August, the ship will explore the deep waters off the shores of Uruguay.

From September to October, scientists will map and study two underwater canyons along the Patagonia Shelf off Argentina.

Check out the full expedition schedule at schmidtocean.org, and follow along via the institute’s YouTube channel.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

