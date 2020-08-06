Thursday, August 6, 2020
Scuba Diving

Scubapro Launches MK19 EVO/D420 Regulator System

By Sam Helmy

Scubapro's new Mk19 EVO- D420 regulator.
Scubapro has announced a new addition to its lineup of regulators that features what the company says is a more natural breathing system.

The new MK19 EVO/D420 regulator is designed to give a smooth breathing performance, that feels more like natural breathing.

Features of the new regulator include:

    • A new “Progressive Flow Control Valve” which is capable of delivering enormous amounts of air at depth for smooth, effortless breathing.
    • Environmentally sealed first stage that keeps the working mechanism free from water and pollutants.
    • Dry ambient pressure chamber for the best performance in cold conditions.
    • A first stage with a swivel turret design for ease of hose routing.
    • D420 second stage featuring a compact exhaust and highly efficient purge button.
    • The regulator sticks to the D series icon design elements making it a favorite amongst Scubapro aficionados.

The new regulator combination offers excellent performance and has been purpose-built for diving in cold conditions, and also has technical diving applications.

You can find out more here.

