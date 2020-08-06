Scubapro Launches MK19 EVO/D420 Regulator System

Scubapro has announced a new addition to its lineup of regulators that features what the company says is a more natural breathing system.
The new MK19 EVO/D420 regulator is designed to give a smooth breathing performance, that feels more like natural breathing.
Features of the new regulator include:
- A new “Progressive Flow Control Valve” which is capable of delivering enormous amounts of air at depth for smooth, effortless breathing.
- Environmentally sealed first stage that keeps the working mechanism free from water and pollutants.
- Dry ambient pressure chamber for the best performance in cold conditions.
- A first stage with a swivel turret design for ease of hose routing.
- D420 second stage featuring a compact exhaust and highly efficient purge button.
- The regulator sticks to the D series icon design elements making it a favorite amongst Scubapro aficionados.
The new regulator combination offers excellent performance and has been purpose-built for diving in cold conditions, and also has technical diving applications.
