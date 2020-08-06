Scubapro Launches MK19 EVO/D420 Regulator System

Scubapro has announced a new addition to its lineup of regulators that features what the company says is a more natural breathing system.

The new MK19 EVO/D420 regulator is designed to give a smooth breathing performance, that feels more like natural breathing.

Features of the new regulator include:

A new “Progressive Flow Control Valve” which is capable of delivering enormous amounts of air at depth for smooth, effortless breathing. Environmentally sealed first stage that keeps the working mechanism free from water and pollutants. Dry ambient pressure chamber for the best performance in cold conditions. A first stage with a swivel turret design for ease of hose routing. D420 second stage featuring a compact exhaust and highly efficient purge button. The regulator sticks to the D series icon design elements making it a favorite amongst Scubapro aficionados.



The new regulator combination offers excellent performance and has been purpose-built for diving in cold conditions, and also has technical diving applications.

You can find out more here.