Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Scubapro Unveils 60-Year Anniversary, Limited-Edition MK25 EVO/S620 Ti Carbon BT Regulator

John Liang
Scubapro is celebrating its 60-year anniversary with the release of the special edition MK25EVO/S620 Ti Carbon BT regulator.

The new regulator features with red and black color accents, a special protective coating and titanium and carbon fiber components, and offers the same premium features as the standard MK25 EVO/S620 Ti Carbon BT combination, but delivers even greater comfort due to its lightweight carbon parts.

The 60 Year Anniversary S620 Ti second stage features a titanium barrel, with the knob ring and barrel nut also made of titanium like on the premium S620 X-Ti. There’s a handmade carbon fiber part fitted on the front cover, plus red “60 Year Anniversary” prints can be found on the casing that match the red accents on the first stage.

The new Special Limited Edition regulator comes in an FSC-certified wooden box engraved with both Scubapro and 60 Year Anniversary logos. The box’s dark gray color highlights its wood texture as well as the logos. A black anodized laser engraved aluminum tag carrying the progressive serial number matching the regulator is also included, highlighting the exclusivity of this limited edition regulator for collectors.

The regulator retails for €2,300/~US$2,468.

For more info, go to scubapro.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

