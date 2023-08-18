Friday, August 18, 2023
Scubapro Working To Re-Outfit Dive Instructors Who Lost Gear During Maui Wildfires

John Liang
By John Liang

-

ScubaPro Go BCD
Scubapro announced this week it is working with its local dive dealer partner to re-outfit all Scubapro dive instructors with new diving equipment to replace what they’ve lost in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

According to Johnson Outdoors Diving Group Vice President Joe Stella:

“During this absolutely devastating time, our hearts are with the Maui community, our business partners, dive instructors and of course the close dive community we love. Our priority continues to be people first and bringing much-needed care and relief to the local community.”

If you’re a Scubapro dive instructor, impacted dive instructor moving to a Scubapro dealer in a different location or seeking dive equipment for Maui search and rescue support, you can contact Scubapro Regional Manager Walt Willis at wrwillis@gmail.com.

Additionally, Scubapro said it’s “committed to supporting our local dive dealer partner, Maui Diving Scuba & Snorkel Center in their efforts to help employees and instructors of the Lahaina shop who have lost their homes, jobs and livelihoods.”

Scubapro added:

“In addition to helping the Lahaina store employees, we will be supporting Maui Diving Scuba & Snorkel Center. Thankfully, their Kihei location in south Maui is open for business.”

Maui Wildfires (Adobe Stock)
SourceDiveNewsWire
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

