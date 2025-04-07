Monday, April 7, 2025
Scuba Diving

SDI Announces The Launch of Its New App With Dive Log

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

New SDI App
New SDI App

Scuba Diving International has announced the launch of its new and improved SDI app.

The new app introduces a range of new functions and features, making it a one-stop resource for SDI divers worldwide. The app aims to be a one-stop resource shop where divers can build a community.

Features of the new the SDI app include:

  • Digital Certifications: You can access your digital certificates directly from the app at any time. This includes SDI certificates, Technical Diving International (TDI) certificates, Emergency Response Diving International (ERDI) certificates, and Performance Freediving International (PFI) certifications.
  • Dive Logging: You will be able to effortlessly log every single dive you take in the app, so you have an easily accessible and complete dive history at your fingertips.
  • Instructors and Dive Centers: You will be able to use the app to locate affiliated instructors and dive centers across the world.
  • Content: The SDI app will also feature a huge array of content from across the SDI network of diving, including recreational, technical, emergency response, and freediving.

The new app is available in eight different languages, making it quite easy for you to find the app in your native language or one that suits you.

For more info on the new app, go to SDI’s website.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,055FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US