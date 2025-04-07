SDI Announces The Launch of Its New App With Dive Log

Scuba Diving International has announced the launch of its new and improved SDI app.

The new app introduces a range of new functions and features, making it a one-stop resource for SDI divers worldwide. The app aims to be a one-stop resource shop where divers can build a community.

Features of the new the SDI app include:

Digital Certifications: You can access your digital certificates directly from the app at any time. This includes SDI certificates, Technical Diving International (TDI) certificates, Emergency Response Diving International (ERDI) certificates, and Performance Freediving International (PFI) certifications.

Dive Logging: You will be able to effortlessly log every single dive you take in the app, so you have an easily accessible and complete dive history at your fingertips.

Instructors and Dive Centers: You will be able to use the app to locate affiliated instructors and dive centers across the world.

Content: The SDI app will also feature a huge array of content from across the SDI network of diving, including recreational, technical, emergency response, and freediving.

The new app is available in eight different languages, making it quite easy for you to find the app in your native language or one that suits you.

For more info on the new app, go to SDI’s website.