SeaCure Announces No Price Hikes In 2025

In an unexpected move, SeaCure has announced that it will be bucking the trend and not increasing its prices in 2025.

The company, which brands itself as the maker of the “World’s Greatest Mouthpiece,” sent a communication indicating that the management team has worked hard to trim costs. This includes keeping overheads low as well as reducing administrative and sales costs.

As a result of these cost-control measures, the company announced it will be able to maintain its current pricing structure, in the face of sizeable inflationary price pressure they face in the supply chain as well as raw materials. As such, SeaCure will be keeping its MAP and MSRP the same for 2025.

The SeaCure mouthpiece is still made in the USA and is manufactured out of the company’s location in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to SeaCure President Lauren Flanders:

“We are a family business and understand how the current economy is impacting divers and families around the world. We are very proud of the fact that we can help people dive more comfortably with our mouthpiece and not have to put further weight on people’s wallets.”