Sunday, February 23, 2025
Scuba Diving

SeaCure Announces No Price Hikes In 2025

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Seacure mouthpiece
Seacure mouthpiece

In an unexpected move, SeaCure has announced that it will be bucking the trend and not increasing its prices in 2025.

The company, which brands itself as the maker of the “World’s Greatest Mouthpiece,” sent a communication indicating that the management team has worked hard to trim costs. This includes keeping overheads low as well as reducing administrative and sales costs. 

As a result of these cost-control measures, the company announced it will be able to maintain its current pricing structure, in the face of sizeable inflationary price pressure they face in the supply chain as well as raw materials. As such, SeaCure will be keeping its MAP and MSRP the same for 2025.

The SeaCure mouthpiece is still made in the USA and is manufactured out of the company’s location in Phoenix, Arizona. 

According to SeaCure President Lauren Flanders:

“We are a family business and understand how the current economy is impacting divers and families around the world. We are very proud of the fact that we can help people dive more comfortably with our mouthpiece and not have to put further weight on people’s wallets.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,858FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US