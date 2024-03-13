SEALAB 60th Anniversary Celebration Planned For July 2024

In July 1964, a group of pioneers led by US Navy Captain George Bond set out to test the limits of physical endurance and conquer a hostile undersea frontier: They achieved the world’s first-ever, open-ocean saturation dive.

The success of SEALAB was a pivotal event for diving and advanced undersea exploration, according to the Man in the Sea Museum:

“The SEALAB program also introduced the world to the US Navy Aquanauts. These American heroes set the foundations for all future deep diving capabilities used by military and commercial divers across the globe today.”

The Man in the Sea Museum will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first SEALAB mission in Panama City, Florida and will sponsor events honoring the aquanauts’ efforts. The museum is working with SEALAB veterans across the country to coordinate their participation and deliver support when needed.

“This recognition includes the engineers, logistics experts, photographers and other support personnel that were vital in making the SEALAB program a success.”

The events will include a “Hero’s Banquet” on July 19th and a town celebration at the museum on July 20th, according to the museum, which adds:

“This 60th celebration of SEALAB will likely be the final opportunity to honor these heroes.”

For more info about the SEALAB anniversary celebration and the Man in the Sea Museum, go to maninthesea.org or check out the video below.