Wednesday, March 13, 2024
SEALAB 60th Anniversary Celebration Planned For July 2024

By John Liang

SEALAB (Image courtesy Man in the Sea Museum)
SEALAB (Image courtesy Man in the Sea Museum)

In July 1964, a group of pioneers led by US Navy Captain George Bond set out to test the limits of physical endurance and conquer a hostile undersea frontier: They achieved the world’s first-ever, open-ocean saturation dive.

The success of SEALAB was a pivotal event for diving and advanced undersea exploration, according to the Man in the Sea Museum:

“The SEALAB program also introduced the world to the US Navy Aquanauts. These American heroes set the foundations for all future deep diving capabilities used by military and commercial divers across the globe today.”

The Man in the Sea Museum will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first SEALAB mission in Panama City, Florida and will sponsor events honoring the aquanauts’ efforts. The museum is working with SEALAB veterans across the country to coordinate their participation and deliver support when needed.

“This recognition includes the engineers, logistics experts, photographers and other support personnel that were vital in making the SEALAB program a success.”

The events will include a “Hero’s Banquet” on July 19th and a town celebration at the museum on July 20th, according to the museum, which adds:

“This 60th celebration of SEALAB will likely be the final opportunity to honor these heroes.”

For more info about the SEALAB anniversary celebration and the Man in the Sea Museum, go to maninthesea.org or check out the video below.

SEALAB Legends MAN IN THE SEA

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

