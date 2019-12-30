The shortlist for the 2020 British Photography Awards has been announced.

While the awards are wide-ranging in scope, the Water Life category features some stunning underwater images. The awards are aimed at celebrating images from British-based and British-born photographers. The competition itself is a non-profit event that is conducted in partnership with a host of UK-based charities including the World Cetacean Alliance and the Hebridean Whale & Dolphin Trust.

Highlights from the shortlist included an image titled “Crocodile Smile” by Grant Thomas, who stated:

“Jardines de la Reina, Cuba. I slipped slowly into the water and made my way towards his open mouth full of sharp teeth. Inch by inch I moved closer until I was almost touching his nose with my camera. My heart was racing but I managed to relax and keep my cool long enough to photograph this excellent smile.”

Thomas is a previous winner of the event, having been named British Underwater Photographer of the Year in 2018 and appears three times in this years’ shortlist.

You can find out more about the British Photography Awards here.

You can find the Water Life category here and see the Water Life shortlist here.