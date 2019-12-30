The submission dates for the 2020 Malaysian International Photography Competition have been announced.

The competition accepts entrants from Malaysia and beyond. This year’s competition features a host of great prizes, including dive holidays and prizes worth an impressive US$25,000/~£ 18,742/~€22,427.

The judging panel for this year’s competition includes:

Tobias Friedrich- Professional Underwater Photographer, Travel & Wildlife Photographer.

Jason Isley- Underwater Photographer, Managing Director of ScubaZoo.

Nurul Yazid- PADI Instructor, Underwater Photographer (Malaysia).

You can enter images in up to X categories including:

Macro- images of very small subjects.

Wide Angle- images captured with a wide-angle lens or featuring wide-angle composition.

Portfolio- A series of images in at least 4 different image types wide-angle macro etc.

Compact Cameras- Images taken with a compact, not a DSLR or Mirrorless camera.

Creative- any creative image that is relevant to the Ocean, the use of editing software is permitted.

Free Diving- Images featuring a free diver with a marine species or engaged in freediving.

3min Video- any 3-minute video relevant to the Ocean 70% of the footage must be underwater.

To participate in the 2020 competition, you must register and upload your images and video clips by May 15th, 2020.

You can find out more here, or register and upload your images here.