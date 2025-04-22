Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts Launches REAL FOCUS UW Shootout

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Solitude Gaia
Solitude Gaia

Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts has announced the launch of the REAL FOCUS UW Shootout.

The competition aims to capture the essence of our marine world without much disruption. A big part of the competition is to focus on ethical diving practices that highlight the beauty of the marine world without disrupting its life.

How to become an ethical diver:

  • Mastering Your Buoyancy: Better buoyancy means you can better protect the oceans, reefs, and their inhabitants.
  • Respecting Marine Life: Keep a safe and respectful distance that does not stress out animals.
  • Responsible Photography: Always aim to take non-disruptive organic photographs.
  • Leaving No Trace: Protect the environment and leave nothing but bubbles, alongside using safe sunscreens.

Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts has its own take on ethical diving, taking it to the next level. Features of the Solitude approach include the following:

  • Ethical diving principles are included in every dive briefing.
  • Leading by example: Each of Solitude’s guides leads by example, practicing safe and ethical diving practices.
  • Eco-Conscious Decisions: Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts makes eco-consciousness a key principle in every decision the company makes, from amenities on liveaboards to sustainability at resorts. Eco-consciousness is always at the forefront.
  • Supporting Conservation Initiatives: Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts encourages guests to participate in local conservation initiatives, cleanups, and more.

You can find out more about Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts here.

You can find out more about Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts Real Focus competition here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

