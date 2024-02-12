SSI Announces The 2023 Master Diver Challenge Winner

Scuba Schools International has announced the winner of its 2023 Master Diver Challenge.

This year, the winner is Grace Biehl, who completed her training with Southern Indiana Scuba.

To take part in the Master Diver Challenge, you must complete the following:

The SSI Stress and Rescue course.

Four SSI specialty courses.

Have a total of 50 verified dives.

This year, the grand prize for the Master Scuba Diver Challenge is a 7-night trip for two aboard the Philippines Aggressor.

Commenting on Biehl’s success, Southern Indiana Scuba’s Vice President and Director of Training Mark Brooks stated:

“Grace is the perfect example of what SCUBA is all about; finding your passion and learning new ways to enjoy yourself all while being several feet below the surface. New divers who express a joy in diving similar to Grace are why we love to share the knowledge and experience of gaining new skills. We have loved watching Grace grow as a diver and we are looking forward to fostering that same environment for many years to come.”