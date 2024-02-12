Monday, February 12, 2024
SSI Announces The 2023 Master Diver Challenge Winner

By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba Schools International has announced the winner of its 2023 Master Diver Challenge.

This year, the winner is Grace Biehl, who completed her training with Southern Indiana Scuba.

To take part in the Master Diver Challenge, you must complete the following:

  • The SSI Stress and Rescue course.
  • Four SSI specialty courses.
  • Have a total of 50 verified dives.

This year, the grand prize for the Master Scuba Diver Challenge is a 7-night trip for two aboard the Philippines Aggressor.

Commenting on Biehl’s success, Southern Indiana Scuba’s Vice President and Director of Training Mark Brooks stated:

“Grace is the perfect example of what SCUBA is all about; finding your passion and learning new ways to enjoy yourself all while being several feet below the surface. New divers who express a joy in diving similar to Grace are why we love to share the knowledge and experience of gaining new skills. We have loved watching Grace grow as a diver and we are looking forward to fostering that same environment for many years to come.”

Source
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

