Stream2Sea Announces a Reef Safe Hand Sanitizer

By Sam Helmy

Stream2Sea Hand sanitizer
Since the use of hand sanitizer has gone through the roof, Stream2Sea CEO Autumn Blum looked into how reef-friendly the current crop of commercially available sanitizers are.

After some research, she discovered that 97% of sanitizers contain ingredients that can be classed as microplastics. Also, she found that the most common alcohol used in sanitizer is SDA 40-B ethanol. It contains denatonium benzoate and tert-butanol, as denaturants. The safety data sheet for both products includes the following warnings:

  • Fatal if inhaled.
  • It can be absorbed through the skin.
  • Will cause serious damage to the eyes.
  • Can cause depression to the central nervous system.

After reading that, Blum decided to create its own reef-friendly sanitizer and came up with a highly efficient formula that kills 99.99% of germs within 15 seconds.

Commenting about here product, Blum stated:

“We’re all making compromises through this crisis but, as divers and as a nation, we need to be aware of the ingredients we are purchasing, so we know exactly what we’re putting on our bodies and spreading across our planet.”

You can find out more information here, or check out a video of the new product below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

